The Fed thinks inflation is vanquished
SummaryJerome Powell gambles he won’t have to raise rates in Trump’s term.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is sticking with his view that inflation is all but vanquished. The interest-rate cut he delivered Thursday marks a gamble that he won’t need to raise rates early in the next Trump Administration.
