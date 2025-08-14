‘The grass is old, tired, exhausted’: Trump plans Washington DC's makeover after deploying national guards. Here's how

Besides seeking removal of homeless camps, lowering the crime rate and “long-term” control of Washington beyond 30 days, US President Donald Trump now pushes for grass replacement as it is “old, tired, exhausted” in order to make the capital “so beautiful again”. He also positioned 800 National Guard troops to DC, asserting he wants to rescue it from “crime, bloodshed, bedlam, squalor and worse”.

This comes after Trump taking control of Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department by announcing a "crime emergency" under the Home Rule Act of 1973 on 11 August, amid the reduction in city's violent crime by 26% this year.

“The grass is old, tired, exhausted. We're going to be redoing the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass because I own a lot of golf courses. And if you don't have good grass, you're not in business very long," Trump said, USA Today reported. He added graffiti to be painted, litter clearance; however, he he didn't particularly name the parks he has thought for grass makeover.

Washington, DC is experiencing a dry spell, leaving grass across the city browner and more sparse than usual. Despite the conditions, the city has held the title of the nation’s top big-city park system for the past five years, according to the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

Trump mentioned that he intends to send crime-related legislation to Congress “very quickly”, commenting that he anticipates unanimous support from Republican lawmakers for the proposal. “We're going to be asking for extensions on that ‒ long-term extensions ‒ because you can't have (just) 30 days," he further said.

Trump's crackdown on DC's homeless In a Truth Social post, he stated, "The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital.”

On relocation of homeless people, While briefing the press at the White House, Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the local police and federal agencies would “enforce the laws that are already on the books”, which “have been completely ignored”. Although the Trump administration claims that alternative shelter will be offered to those affected, no details have been out regarding where the displaced individuals will be relocated, what their living conditions will be, or how long they will remain there.