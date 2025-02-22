The Indian Treaty Room, a historic chamber in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, served as the venue for Indian-American Kash Patel’s swearing-in as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday, February 21.

Originally built in the late 19th century as the Navy Department Library and Reception Room, the elaborately decorated Indian Treaty Room has since hosted significant events, including presidential press conferences and high-level meetings, and also served as one of the rooms to sign treaties.

The exact origin of the name ‘Indian Treaty Room’ and its connection to India remains unclear. However, it is believed that the room earned its name in the 1930s when the War Department stored treaties signed with American Indian nations there.

But, it is also a fact that the State Department used the Indian Treaty Room for storage “until the 1940s after the Navy Library moved out”.

Among the treaties signed in this room include “the Bretton Woods Treaty- establishing the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Peace Treaty with Rumania, Italy and Hungary after WWII, and the UN Charter.”

The Indian Treaty Room