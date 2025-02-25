The Emmy-winning video game adaptation of The Last of Us is set to return this spring, bringing back its post-apocalyptic drama. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, alongside new cast members who will introduce fresh storylines.

Release date and streaming details Season 2 of The Last of Us will debut on April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The seven-episode season will also be available for streaming on Max. The release comes a little over two years after the first season’s conclusion.

New and returning cast members The second season of The Last of Us will feature returning cast members, including:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

New characters will also play key roles, including: Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a major character from "The Last of Us Part II."

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, reprising his role from the video game.

Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie’s love interest.

Young Mazino as Jesse, Ellie’s friend and Dina’s ex-boyfriend.

Catherine O’Hara as an unnamed guest character, possibly a counselor or therapist for Joel.

Posters and hidden clues HBO released three promotional posters that hint at key themes of Season 2:

One features Joel standing on his broken watch, a reminder of his late daughter Sarah.

Another shows Ellie atop a guitar, referencing a promise from Joel in "The Last of Us Part II."

The third depicts Abby standing on the Fireflies’ logo, hinting at her connection to the resistance group.

The tagline for the season, “Every path has a price,” suggests intense emotional and physical challenges ahead.

Plot and setting: Five years later The story picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s relationship has grown more complex as their past actions come back to haunt them. The world they navigate is now even more dangerous, filled with new threats and moral dilemmas.

The story so far In Season 1, a deadly fungal infection turned humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, Joel, a hardened survivor, was tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie across the country to the rebel Fireflies. Their journey formed an unbreakable bond, but also left them with lingering consequences.

Anticipation builds for Season 2 With new characters, intense drama, and high stakes, The Last of Us Season 2 promises to be a gripping continuation of the acclaimed series. Fans can expect powerful storytelling, emotional depth, and shocking moments when it returns in April.

