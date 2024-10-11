The lightness of being Kamala Harris
SummaryEven friendly interviews are tripping her up, as she fails to define herself apart from Biden and her party’s left.
For Kamala Harris, even friendly interviews are treacherous these days. This week she may have made the biggest mistake of her 81-day campaign in response to similar questions from TV host Stephen Colbert and “The View." Asked what she would do differently than President Biden, the Vice President said “there is not a thing that comes to mind."