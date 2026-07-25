‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set decorator Mary Kate Golding fatally stabbed in New York

Mary Kate Golding, a set decorator whose credits included The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Goosebumps and Mr & Mrs Smith, was fatally stabbed at her Queens home before her husband was found dead hours later in a suspected murder-suicide.
Golding, 34, was found at her apartment in Astoria, Queens, after police responded to an emergency call shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 21. According to the New York Police Department, officers arrived at the address at approximately 12.24 AM following a report of an assault.
The NYPD said in a statement, “On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 0024 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of 18-64 41 Street, within the confines of the 114 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 34-year-old female victim with a stab wound to the back. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.”
Golding’s death was followed several hours later by the discovery of her husband, Joseph Azzaretto, at Astoria Park. Police were called at approximately 6.39 AM after receiving a report of an unconscious person near Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard.
The NYPD said, “On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 0639 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person in the vicinity of Astoria Park South and Shore Boulevard, within the confines of the 114th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, unconscious and unresponsive inside the park. EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene.”
Azzaretto was later identified as Golding’s husband. A murder-suicide is suspected, according to multiple media reports, although the investigation remains ongoing. The couple’s infant son was found at their home and was not injured.
The deaths have drawn attention in the entertainment industry because of Golding’s work across a range of high-profile television and film productions. She was known for her work as a set decorator on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, the acclaimed period comedy-drama, as well as Goosebumps and Mr & Mrs Smith. She also worked on productions including Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, Full Circle, Extrapolations, Marry Me and Hawkeye.
Golding was due to work on Deep Cuts, the upcoming film directed by Sean Durkin. Her death came as she was continuing to build a career in the art department and set decoration sectors of the film and television industry.