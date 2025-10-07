'The Middle' actor Patricia Heaton urges Americans to confront antisemitism or risk repeating 9/11’s horrors

Emmy Award-winning actress and outspoken supporter of Israel, Patricia Heaton, has cautioned that the United States could face another tragedy like 9/11 if people fail to speak out against the growing tide of antisemitism and radical Islamist propaganda.

“It’s hard to believe, but we’re going to see a 9/11 again in this country if people don’t wake up, take a stand, and make their voices heard,” Heaton said.

She appeared alongside Brooke Goldstein, founder of #EndJewHatred and The Lawfare Project, who also warned that Americans are underestimating the ideological threat to their society.

“I think Americans are starting to wake up and understand that radicalization — especially theologically motivated radicalization — is a threat to the United States,” Goldstein stated. “Why has it taken us so long after 9/11, when Islamist radicals flew planes and killed thousands of civilians, to realise this is not just about the Jews?”

Goldstein argued that, since 2001, there has been an effort to silence criticism of extremist ideologies by branding it as Islamophobia.

“But what happened after 9/11 was an orchestrated campaign of what I call ‘Islamophobi-mania’ — where any counterterrorism expert, journalist, author, or even cartoonist who spoke about the threat of radical Islam was branded Islamophobic or racist,” she said.

She went on to describe the Hamas attacks of 2023, which killed more than 1,500 people, as not merely an assault on Israel but a strike against Western civilisation itself.

“Americans are waking up that this is a threat to us,” Goldstein added. “We have American civilians who were kidnapped and killed, and others who remain hostages in Gaza. This is an attack on Western democracies — an attack on the West by radical Islamist states funding proxy groups engaged in what they call a holy war.”

Heaton voiced her disappointment at the muted reaction from Americans — particularly from Christian communities — following the October 7 attacks.

“After October 7, I assumed that all of America, and particularly Christians, would be standing up for Israel... And instead, there was sort of silence from most Americans and a lot of churches and huge support for Palestine and for Hamas and for Gazans who went in and participated in this slaughter,” she said.

She concluded with dismay at what she described as a global failure of moral clarity.