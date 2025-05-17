‘The N word, India and Pak were very close’: Trump again boasts about averting nuclear conflict

United States President Donald Trump has again boasted about pulling India and Pakistan back from the brink of crisis, claiming the nuclear-armed countries were “very close” to plunge into a nuclear crisis.

Donald Trump said what he did for India and Pakistan was a “bigger success” than he would ever be given credit for. He said there was “great hatred” between India and Pakistan and during the recent conflict, tensions got to a point where the next phase was probably “nuclear”.

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump said, “It was getting deeper and more, I mean, more missiles, everyone was ‘stronger, stronger’, so to a point where the next one's going to be, you know what? The N word. You know the N word is, right?”

"It's the N word. That’s a very nasty word, right? In a lot of ways. The N word used in a nuclear sense, that's the worst thing that can happen. And I think they were very close. The hatred was great. And I said, ‘We're going to talk about trade. We're going to do a lot of trade’,” Trump said.

“A bigger success than I'll ever be given credit for. Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not like a little bit, and they were angry.”

Trump also reiterated that he used trade to settle scores between India and Pakistan.

“India… they're one of the highest tariff nations in the world, they make it almost impossible to do business. Do you know that they're willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States?” Trump said.

It should be worth noting that there has been no announcement from India over the issue.