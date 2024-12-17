Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank star and real estate mogul, recently shared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show why she chooses economy class over first class. Despite her wealth, she prioritizes using free air miles to give her entire family vacations rather than spending on first-class tickets. Corcoran also spoke about her passion for real estate, noting that all her homes are always filled with family and guests.

Choosing economy over first class Corcoran, 75, revealed that she prefers economy class seats despite her financial success. When asked about her choice, she explained, "Do you know what a first class ticket costs?" emphasizing the affordability of coach tickets.

According to Corcoran, an economic ticket costs about 25% of a first-class ticket, and she puts her free air miles to better use by sharing them with her entire family. "I get the free miles and I can give them away. I have everybody in my family flying on my free miles," she said.

She added that prioritizing free vacations for her family outweighed her own comfort, noting, "I’ll be in coach feeling really smug because I know I have three plane tickets that could take somebody somewhere."

Family and real estate: A life of full homes Corcoran also touched on her passion for real estate and how her properties stay occupied. She explained that every bed in her homes is always in use by family members, friends, or guests. "There’s not a single bed in any of my homes that’s ever empty," Corcoran said.

Her real estate investments extend to properties like ski chalets and beach houses, which she described as spaces where her extended family has plenty of fun. Despite her success, she humbly shared: "People have a blast in my ski chalet... They go to my beach house, I don’t mean to brag."

"The more money you have, the less you use your homes," she explained. She highlighted that many nights in her lavish properties are spent unused, describing it as "a shame."