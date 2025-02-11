The real reason why Donald Trump left Super Bowl mid-way

  • Donald Trump made history on February 9 as the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. He left early in the second half, prompting speculation, though reports confirmed it was a scheduled departure.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published11 Feb 2025, 05:46 PM IST
US President Donald Trump visits the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
US President Donald Trump visits the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Donald Trump made history on Sunday (February 9) as the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. He was present at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where he watched the first half of the game before departing early in the second half.

Trump's early departure

Trump left the stadium "about 10 minutes into the second half," heading back to Washington, D.C. He spent the first half seated in the front row of his private box and was seen on the field before the game. His departure, however, sparked speculation, as the Kansas City Chiefs—the team he had picked to win—were losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Security and logistical challenges

Hosting a sitting president at a mass event like the Super Bowl comes with significant security concerns. The presence of such a high-profile individual requires extensive coordination between the US Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies.

To prevent logistical chaos, it is common practice for Presidents to leave large public events before they conclude. This avoids the need to restrict the movement of tens of thousands of attendees while the President exits safely.

Impact of recent security threats

Security at the event was already heightened following the deadly attacks in New Orleans on January 1, which resulted in 14 fatalities and led to the postponement of the Sugar Bowl. Given this context, additional measures were in place for Trump’s visit to the Super Bowl.

Planned departure

Despite speculation about his early exit, as per Daily Mail report, Trump’s official White House schedule always had him leaving the Superdome around 8:05 p.m. Central Time to board Air Force One. The Philadelphia Eagles ultimately defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, denying the Chiefs a third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

Trump mocks Taylor Swift over Super Bowl boos

Taylor Swift was met with some boos at the Super Bowl when she appeared on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Sitting next to rapper Ice Spice, she reacted with a side-eye glance before laughing and asking, "What's going on?"

Trump took to Truth Social to mock Swift, claiming she had the "worst night" besides the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The incident reignited their political feud, which began when Swift endorsed Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, in the presidential election.

While Swift was booed, Trump was reportedly cheered when he appeared on the jumbotron, a moment he later amplified on social media.

