The Recruit Season 2 returns to Netflix on January 30, 2025, with its gripping storyline set to push CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, played by Noah Centineo, to his limits.

With new faces, a fresh international setting, and escalating tension, Season 2 promises high-stakes action and emotional turmoil for Owen as he navigates life-threatening espionage in South Korea. Alongside the familiar characters, new cast members and unexpected twists will keep viewers on edge.

Release date and streaming The full season will be available for streaming on Netflix, launching all six episodes on January 30, 2025. Fans of the series can binge-watch the entire season on the OTT platform, following Owen's intense journey filled with espionage and personal conflict.

New cast and characters The Recruit Season 2 introduces a series of new faces to the action:

Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun, a South Korean intelligence agent with a sharp wit and unwavering loyalty.

Young-Ah Kim as Grace, a senior intelligence officer facing mounting pressure to uncover CIA secrets in South Korea.

Felix Solis as Tom Wallace, a senior diplomat handling the delicate task of rescuing American hostages.

James Purefoy as Oliver Bonner-Jones, a charming but morally ambiguous British businessman.

The returning cast includes Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, along with Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and more, continuing their roles as key members of the CIA team.

Where to watch All episodes of The Recruit Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 30, 2025.

Viewers can catch up on Season 1 before diving into the new season, as it is also streaming on Netflix.

What to expect in Season 2 In The Recruit Season 2, Owen Hendricks is thrust into the world of South Korea’s spy trade, a perilous environment where he faces both external threats and internal agency conflicts. His partnership with Jang Kyun will be tested, as both men struggle with their personal motives and loyalties. The season picks up immediately after the shocking events of Season 1, with Owen grappling with the aftermath of Max’s death and his own survival.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley promises a season filled with "propulsion," keeping the pace fast and intense while also exploring Owen's journey to redeem himself and protect his career. Alongside the action, there will be a focus on Owen’s personal growth and the emotional consequences of his choices.

What’s in the trailer? The newly released trailer teases the complex relationship between Owen and Jang Kyun, setting the stage for an intense dynamic. Fans can also look forward to seeing familiar characters like Lester, Janus, and Amelia face new obstacles, while CIA figures such as Walter and Alton have crucial roles to play. The trailer hints at espionage-filled action and heart-stopping moments that promise to elevate the stakes for Owen.