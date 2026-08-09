‘The Simpsons’ could end after season 40: Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, predicts show's future

The Simpsons could have an end date in sight — at least according to one of its longtime stars.

Nancy Cartwright, who has voiced Bart Simpson since 1987, revealed that the animated sitcom may wrap after Season 40, during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast on Tuesday.

Asked how long she thinks "The Simpsons" will be on the air, Cartwright answered, "40 [seasons]."

The show, which first aired as a standalone series in 1989 after debuting as shorts on "The Tracey Ullman Show" two years earlier, finished its 37th season in February.

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"Yeah," Cartwright said, before adding, "It's my opinion," when he pressed her on whether she was sure.

Open To Continuing Beyond Season 40 But Cartwright, who is also responsible for several other voices on the show, made clear that she is open to going beyond 40 seasons if the show wants to continue.

Rosenbaum asked what she would do if producers said, "We wanna keep going?" Cartwright joked, "Are we still alive?" before asking whether everyone else would still be around, too.

Once Rosenbaum confirmed that everyone was still working, Cartwright said, "Yeah, we'll keep going then."

Asked if she would stay on for as long as it wanted to continue, she replied, "Absolutely."

Fox Has Locked In Four More Seasons Last year, Fox locked down "The Simpsons" for four more seasons as part of its "Animation Domination" slate, which also features "Family Guy," "Bob's Burgers" and "American Dad."

"There was never a point where I went to bed thinking, 'The show is probably going to end. We're going to have to pack it up and clean all the crap out of our offices,'" Selman said.

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Selman also pointed to its arrival on Disney+ following Disney's 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox as a major factor in bringing in younger viewers.

"A whole new generation of younger fans fell in love with the show and it became their favorite show," he said.