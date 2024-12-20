The long-awaited film The Six Triple Eight has hit Netflix, showcasing the untold story of the 6888th Battalion—Black women who risked it all during WWII. While the performances and historical significance have earned praise, the execution has left some viewers disappointed.

The long-awaited film "The Six Triple Eight", written and directed by Tyler Perry, is now available for streaming on OTT platform Netflix after a limited theatrical release earlier this month in the United States. The film tells the inspiring, untold story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color stationed overseas during World War II.

A historic mission In February 1945, the 6888th was deployed to Europe to tackle an urgent mission: sorting through a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail intended for American soldiers stationed far from home. With only six months to complete the task, the battalion completed the mission in less than 90 days, boosting morale among troops who had not received letters from their loved ones in months. Despite facing immense challenges, including segregation and harsh living conditions, the women of the 6888th persevered, providing hope and connection to the front lines of war.

Starring Kerry Washington and an all-star cast The film features an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington, who plays a key role in bringing this powerful true story to life. Other cast members include Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, and Oprah Winfrey, among others. The film portrays the courage, resilience, and contributions of these women, who were often overlooked by history.

Tyler Perry, known for his work in drama, tackles the difficult subject matter with a mix of historical authenticity and personal storytelling, aiming to shine a light on the invaluable contributions of Black women in the war effort. His directorial efforts are supported by a team of producers, including Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig, and Carlota Espinosa.

Mixed reactions to The Six Triple Eight film The film has received mixed reviews, currently holding a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many praise its important subject matter and the performances of the cast, particularly Kerry Washington. Some critics, however, feel the film falls short in its execution, with the focus shifting more to the challenges the women faced rather than the incredible accomplishments they achieved.

Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight has garnered a mixed response from viewers following its Netflix release, with reviews ranging from praise for its storytelling and historical significance to critiques of its execution. Here's a breakdown of reactions from the audience:

Positive reactions:

One user remarked, “This is an outstanding movie with a great story,” highlighting the emotional depth and impactful narrative of the film.

Another viewer expressed, “A wonderful, inspiring story! Loved this true story of these courageous women who served their country in difficult circumstances.” The focus on the bravery of the women in the 6888th Battalion clearly resonated with many, with several calling it an inspiring portrayal of their contributions during World War II.

A third user wrote, “Very intense and mind-blowing,” underscoring the emotional weight and drama that the film captures. Many praised the intensity of the story and its ability to convey the challenges the women faced.

“Just excellent! I love films about history and I learned a lot from this film that will encourage me to explore further. Tyler Perry’s best film!” said another fan. The historical accuracy and educational value of the film seem to have struck a chord with those passionate about historical stories, with some even labeling it as Perry’s finest work to date.

One reviewer appreciated the previously unknown aspects of the story, commenting, “Love the unknown information given,” referring to the previously untold history of the 6888th Battalion and their mission.

Several users noted the significance of shedding light on the contributions of women of color in the war effort, with one stating, “It's about time light was shown on the contributions of women in the war effort. It’s a bonus that light was focused on women of color. A history lesson all should see.”

Critical reactions:

On the other side, some viewers offered mixed critiques. “The Six Triple Eight as a well-meaning effort to give credit where it’s long overdue,” said one critic, acknowledging the film’s good intentions while questioning its overall impact.

Another reviewer pointed out, “The subject of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ is certainly a worthy one... It is a fact-based, authentic, outrageous-but-inspiring episode in American history. And one that utterly defeats writer-director Tyler Perry.” This comment reflects the sentiment of those who felt the film failed to do justice to the powerful real-life story, suggesting that the direction and execution fell short of expectations.

“The mission seems like a logistical nightmare, but in The Six Triple Eight, it’s merely what's happening in the background as Perry makes broader and more obvious points repeatedly,” commented another viewer. This suggests that while the historical background was compelling, the narrative itself became diluted by too much focus on repetitive themes.

Some viewers described The Six Triple Eight as “exactly what you’d expect a Tyler Perry movie about a real-life troop of female soldiers to be.” While this wasn't necessarily negative, it implies that the film felt predictable, with certain elements of Perry’s filmmaking style overshadowing the true essence of the story.

However, some did concede that it might be Perry's best film to date, though they noted that this wasn't saying much in comparison to his other works.

Another user reflected, “The Six Triple Eight sets the record straight; we are delighted to meet the real Lena, now 100. A history lesson, a love letter and salute to the nearly forgotten women finally told.” This comment pointed to the film’s historical importance and its role in setting the record straight, even if the storytelling left room for improvement.

Some viewers found the film’s portrayal of the 6888th Battalion to be lacking in focus on their accomplishments, with one critic stating, “This clunky excuse for a war movie ends up being more about what they endured than about what they accomplished.” This criticism suggests that the film leaned more heavily on the hardships the women faced rather than fully celebrating their success.

But, The Six Triple Eight serves as an essential history lesson and a tribute to the bravery and perseverance of these unsung heroines of World War II.

The Six Triple Eight's legacy In 2018, a monument to the 6888th Battalion was erected at the Buffalo Soldier Monument Park in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. In 2023, Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia was named in honor of the late General Ann E. Dunwoody, the first woman to lead a major command in the Army and a supporter of the 6888th. The film seeks to elevate the legacy of these women, ensuring that their contributions are no longer forgotten.