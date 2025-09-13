‘The Sopranos’ actor Ernest Heinz arrested in New Jersey road rage shooting

A former actor from ‘The Sopranos’ has been arrested in New Jersey following a road rage incident in which a woman was allegedly shot in the face while stopped at a traffic light. The incident led to a temporary lockdown at Stockton University, police said.

The suspect, Ernest Wesley Heinz, 46, of Port Republic, has been charged with attempted homicide, among other serious offences. According to Galloway Township police, Heinz allegedly fired a handgun at a woman on W. Jimmie Leeds Road near Redwood Avenue around 12:52 p.m. on Thursday.

Incident details and charges The victim, Maritza Arias-Galva, was driving when she reportedly signalled to merge. Heinz’s vehicle allegedly cut her off. When both cars stopped at a red light, police say Heinz became aggressive.

“He allegedly yelled at her, threatened to kill her, and fired a single shot,” authorities said.

The bullet struck Arias-Galva in the upper nose. Despite the injury, she remained conscious and was able to speak with officers at the scene. Authorities confirmed that her injuries are non-life-threatening and she is currently recovering.

Heinz was later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in addition to attempted homicide.

Lockdown at Stockton University After the shooting, Heinz allegedly fled the scene, driving north on Vera King Ferris Drive, which runs through Stockton University’s campus. The university issued a shelter-in-place order for students and staff that lasted about three hours, while officers searched the area.

Police say Arias-Galva gave a clear description of her attacker — a white man with blonde hair tied in a ponytail — and his vehicle, a white Honda SUV, which helped officers identify and track the suspect.

Heinz was arrested later that day at a home in the Blue Herron Pines Development. As part of the investigation, search warrants were executed at three properties in Port Republic, one in Galloway Township, and two vehicles.