The Strait of Hormuz is ‘open': Viral video claims Pete Hegseth's awkward moment; Iran reacts

A viral video of Pete Hegseth has triggered widespread online debate. The United States Secretary of War was allegedly heard passing gas during a public address.

The incident reportedly took place during a press briefing on April 6. Hegseth was speaking about a US pilot rescue operation in Iran. The clip appears to capture the moment just before his opening remarks.

The authenticity of the video remains questionable. While some believe it’s genuine, others call it AI-generated.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms. It has gathered millions of views and sparked memes and humorous reactions.

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The Embassy of Iran in Kenya took this opportunity to mock Pete Hegseth. “The Strait is open,” it wrote while sharing the video.

Iran’s meme war Iranian diplomatic accounts and state media have launched a coordinated social media campaign targeting the United States. They have especially zeroed in on Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth.

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The campaign includes memes, sharp comments and sarcastic posts across platforms like X (formerly Twitter). After Hegseth spoke about sending Iran “back to the Stone Age,” Iranian embassies responded with historical comparisons. They claimed Iran was advancing civilization while others were still struggling for basic survival.

In one viral post, Iran’s embassy in South Africa mocked US military reshuffles by calling it a successful “regime change” with a “MAGA” reference. Another post from Zimbabwe took a direct dig at Trump: “Trump, please talk. We are bored.”

Iranian handles have also mocked US military strength. America “wins wars only in Hollywood,” they claimed.

Alongside memes, official rhetoric has also turned sharp. Iranian spokespersons dismissed US ceasefire talks, saying the US was “negotiating with itself.” The embassy in the UK criticized Hegseth’s statements as “medieval rhetoric.”

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State media outlets have described US threats as exaggerated. According to them, it’s the US’s effort to hide failures in the Middle East.

Social media reaction Meanwhile, social media doesn’t care if it’s real or fake. Users shared jokes and memes about the US Secretary of War.

“That was no fart. That was clearly liver slippage,” quipped one user.

“If he casually ripped a 4K fart on camera before, imagine the gas leak briefing when he learns he’s being impeached…better check your boxers, Petey,” joked another user.

Another user commented, “I really want this to be real, and if it’s real then Secretary O’Fart should trend.”

“Pete's farts are smarter than his words,” came another sharp remark.