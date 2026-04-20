The Strokes close Coachella set with controversial montage on US foreign policy. Fans say ‘Hats off to them’

The Strokes turned heads at Coachella's second weekend when they closed their Saturday night performance with an unexpected political statement that has divided music fans and sparked widespread discussion online.
The New York rock band displayed a series of powerful visuals during the final moments of their set, featuring images and information about historical figures linked to alleged American foreign policy interventions.
The montage included Iran's former Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh and Congo's independence leader Patrice Lumumba, both of whose removals from power have been connected to US involvement in declassified documents.
The presentation also touched on contemporary issues, showing footage related to a 1999 civil trial verdict concerning Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. More strikingly, the visuals highlighted the destruction of over 30 Iranian universities following airstrikes since late February, and displayed images of Gaza's final functioning university being destroyed during the 2023 conflict that has demolished all 19 university campuses in the territory.
Frontman Julian Casablancas, who has a history of activism including signing a pro-Palestine letter in the past, kept his on-stage commentary relatively brief. He made a joke about the draft before promoting the band's upcoming album scheduled for release in June, allowing the visuals to speak largely for themselves.
Audience reactions were immediate and varied. Some viewers described the montage as impactful, with one reaction reading, “This is insane. Hats off to the strokes. That was f----ng powerful (sic).” Another comment stated, “The Strokes raging against the machine at Coachella. Salute! (sic)”
Others suggested the band took a risk by presenting such material at a high-profile event, with one post noting, “The Strokes used their Coachella set to show CIA coups and Gaza footage. They’ll probably never be invited back, and they knew it (sic).”
Additional reactions highlighted the setting itself. “showing this at coachella is so important (sic),” read one comment, while another said, “For those who missed it: this was the moment The Strokes ensured they’ll never set foot in Coachella again! I'm so proud of them #Strokeschella (sic).”
The moment has since sparked wider discussion online about the role of political expression in music festivals, particularly at large commercial events like Coachella.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.