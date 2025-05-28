‘The Testaments’: Release date, cast, plot & all you need to know about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel

With The Handmaid’s Tale officially concluding its eight-season run, Hulu has confirmed that the story will continue through The Testaments, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel novel. The new series, which picks up more than 15 years after the events of the original, is currently in production.

Advertisement

Plot and timeline Set in the dystopian world of Gilead, The Testaments follows a new generation of women grappling with the oppressive regime. Central to the story is Agnes, also known as Hannah, the daughter of June Osborne, whose fate was a driving force in the original series. The show will also explore the evolution of Gilead through the eyes of several characters, including June’s children.

Returning and new cast Ann Dowd will reprise her Emmy-winning role as Aunt Lydia. Hulu has also announced a wide ensemble cast, including:

Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mattea Conforti as Becka, Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala, Amy Seimetz as Paula, Brad Alexander as Garth, Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Estee, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, and Kira Guloien as Rosa.

Advertisement

Will Elisabeth Moss return? Bruce Miller, the showrunner behind The Handmaid’s Tale, is returning to helm The Testaments. Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June in the original series, will not star in the sequel (as of now) but will serve as an executive producer.