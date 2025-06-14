The Traitors Season 4: Michael Rapaport, Donna Kelce, Eric Nam join star cast for Alan Cumming's Emmy-winning show

Peacock’s hit reality competition ‘The Traitors’ is returning for a fourth season in early 2026, and the new cast is already grabbing attention.

Among the surprising names added to the line-up are actor Michael Rapaport, K-pop artist Eric Nam, and NFL mum Donna Kelce — all set to bring fresh energy to the fan-favourite show.

Meet the contestants of ‘The Traitors’ Season 4 Best known as the mother of NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Donna is quickly becoming a TV personality in her own right. Meanwhile, Eric Nam — a celebrated singer-songwriter with a strong international fanbase — and veteran actor Rapaport add variety to a cast that also includes familiar faces from The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island USA.

Season four’s full cast is: Candiace Dillard Bassett ('The Real Housewives of Potomac'), Caroline Stanbury ('The Real Housewives of Dubai'), Colton Underwood ('The Bachelor'), Kelce (mother to Travis and Jason Kelce), Medley ('The Real Housewives of New York City'), Eric Nam (K-pop singer-songwriter), Ian Terry ('Big Brother'), Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater), Kristen Kish ('Top Chef'), Rob Cesternino ('Survivor'), Rinna ('The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'), Mark Ballas ('Dancing with the Stars'), Maura Higgins ('Aftersun: Love Island USA'), Rapaport, Monét X Change ('RuPaul’s Drag Race'), Natalie Anderson ('Survivor'), Porsha Williams ('The Real Housewives of Atlanta'), Rausch ('Love Island USA'), Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti ('One Tree Hill'), Tara Lipinski (Olympic figure skater), Tiffany Mitchell ('Big Brother') and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho ('Survivor').

Alan Cumming returns as the host once again Hosted once again by Alan Cumming, the Emmy-winning series places contestants in a Scottish castle where they’re secretly split into two groups: the ‘Traitors’ and the ‘Faithfuls’. The traitors try to eliminate players each night, while the faithfuls must figure out who is betraying them — all for a cash prize.

Cumming, who won two Emmy Awards in 2024 for his role as host and producer, will return with his usual theatrical flair. Season 4 continues the show’s success after it was named the most-watched unscripted series in the U.S. and renewed for a fifth season even before the fourth aired.