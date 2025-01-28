The Way Home Season 3, Episode 5 — Reeling in the Years: Release date, cast, where to watch, and what to expect

The Way Home returns with its highly anticipated Season 3, Episode 5, titled "Reeling in the Years." In this family drama and romance-filled episode, Del Landry celebrates a birthday while the rest of the Landry family and Elliot take a step back to reassess their ongoing investigations. With powerful performances from Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Evan Williams, this season continues to explore the emotional journey of three generations of Landry women, as they heal from their family’s past and navigate unexpected challenges.

Advertisement

Release date The Way Home Season 3, Episode 5, titled "Reeling in the Years," is set to air on January 31, 2025.

The episode will stream on the Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.

Cast The series features a talented cast led by:

Andie MacDowell as Del Landry

Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry

Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine

Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan

Alex Hook as Young Kat

Where to watch New episodes of The Way Home can be watched on the Hallmark Channel, with streaming available for past episodes.

Advertisement

Also Read | Identity movie OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam thriller movie

Episode schedule Episode 5: "Reeling in the Years" – January 31, 2025

Episode 6: "Ain’t No Sunshine" – February 7, 2025

The Way Home: Reeling In the Years – Sneak Peek

Advertisement