The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger hits back at nepotism critics: ‘Worked on my characters for hours’

Patrick Schwarzenegger, one of the breakout stars of The White Lotus Season 3, is speaking out against claims that his casting in the HBO series was influenced by his famous last name.

The actor, who plays Saxton Ratliff—a privileged and flamboyant character in Mike White’s critically acclaimed show—is the son of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, as reported by Deadline, Schwarzenegger expressed his frustration with the nepotism debate, stating that his success in the industry is the result of years of hard work rather than family connections.

Advertisement

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he said. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end, or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

He admitted that dealing with such perceptions can be challenging but remains focused on his craft. “Of course, it’s frustrating, and you can get boxed in, and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger: Acting career and previous roles Patrick Schwarzenegger began his acting journey at a young age. His first credited role came in 2006 with a minor part in The Benchwarmers, where he played "Jock Kid Game #3." Though a small role, it marked the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

In the following years, Schwarzenegger landed supporting roles in films like Stuck in Love (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015). These early projects helped him gain industry experience and refine his acting skills.

Transition to Television While Schwarzenegger initially built his career in films, he made a significant transition to television in 2015 with a role in Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens. His performance in the horror-comedy series allowed him to work alongside established actors and further expand his portfolio.

He continued to take on television roles, starring in The Long Road Home (2017), a miniseries based on real-life events in the Iraq War. More recently, he appeared in The Staircase (2022) and The Terminal List (2022), both of which showcased his ability to take on more complex characters.

Advertisement

However, it is his performance in The White Lotus that has drawn significant attention, sparking online conversations and media buzz.

Tackling a controversial role Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Saxton Ratliff in The White Lotus has captivated audiences, particularly due to the character’s bold personality and provocative scenes, including nude sequences.

Reflecting on the experience, he revealed that he was initially unaware of how explicit the content would be when he accepted the role. “I didn't know to what extent [there would be nakedness]. You do the auditions but you don’t see the full script, so you don’t have all the details. Then they ask you, ‘Are you comfortable with nudity?’ when you sign on,” he explained.

Despite the initial uncertainty, he embraced the role wholeheartedly. “At the end of the day, this character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world. He’s the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he’s going to flirt with them.”

Advertisement

Rising star in Hollywood While he continues to navigate conversations about nepotism, his growing list of acting credits and dedication to his craft suggest that he is carving out a career on his own terms.