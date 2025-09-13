‘The world is evil’: Charlie Kirk's wife Erika posts emotional Instagram message after his assassination

Erika Kirk, wife of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, has shared a deeply emotional Instagram post days after his tragic death.

On Saturday, Erika posted a carousel of family photos alongside images from Charlie’s funeral. In her heartfelt note, she wrote:

“The world is evil. But our Savior, our Lord, our God… He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever. The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry.”

She added that her husband’s mission would continue through her: “If they thought my husband’s mission was big now… you have no idea. You will never, ever forget my husband @charliekirk1776. I’ll make sure of it.”

Erika concluded the post with a moving farewell: “Rest in the arms of our Lord, baby, as He blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear — ‘Well done, My good and faithful servant.’”

First Public Address A day earlier, on September 12, the 36-year-old widow delivered her first public speech following Charlie’s killing. Fighting back tears, she accused “evildoers” of being behind her husband’s “assassination” and said their actions had “ignited a fire” within her.

Calling Charlie a devoted family man, she said:“Most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me, with all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day.”

Erika and Charlie share two children. At one point, she recalled a heartbreaking exchange with their three-year-old daughter, who asked, “Where’s daddy?” Erika responded gently:

“Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry, he’s on a work trip with Jesus… so he can afford your blueberry budget.”

Who Is Erika Kirk? Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, married Charlie in 2021. A former Miss Arizona (2012), she has also played college basketball and volleyball, and later worked as a podcast host and ministry leader.

Charlie Kirk’s Death On September 10, Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. The 31-year-old conservative activist, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, died the same day.