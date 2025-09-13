Subscribe

‘The world is evil’: Charlie Kirk's wife Erika posts emotional Instagram message after his assassination

Erika Kirk paid tribute to Charlie Kirk in an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on his mission's importance and her unwavering faith in God, promising that he will never be forgotten.

Anjali Thakur
Published13 Sep 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Advertisement
Charlie Kirk, who helped Donald Trump build support among young voters during his 2024 presidential campaign, was killed by a single gunshot fired from a rooftop.
Charlie Kirk, who helped Donald Trump build support among young voters during his 2024 presidential campaign, was killed by a single gunshot fired from a rooftop.(Instagram/mrserikakirk)

Erika Kirk, wife of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, has shared a deeply emotional Instagram post days after his tragic death.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Erika posted a carousel of family photos alongside images from Charlie’s funeral. In her heartfelt note, she wrote:

“The world is evil. But our Savior, our Lord, our God… He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever. The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry.”

Advertisement

She added that her husband’s mission would continue through her: “If they thought my husband’s mission was big now… you have no idea. You will never, ever forget my husband @charliekirk1776. I’ll make sure of it.”

Also Read | Who is Erika Kirk? Charlie Kirk's wife makes emotional first statement after his

Erika concluded the post with a moving farewell: “Rest in the arms of our Lord, baby, as He blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear — ‘Well done, My good and faithful servant.’”

First Public Address

A day earlier, on September 12, the 36-year-old widow delivered her first public speech following Charlie’s killing. Fighting back tears, she accused “evildoers” of being behind her husband’s “assassination” and said their actions had “ignited a fire” within her.

Calling Charlie a devoted family man, she said:“Most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me, with all his heart. And he made sure I knew that every day.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Erika Kirk's first public statement since the killing of her husband Charlie

Erika and Charlie share two children. At one point, she recalled a heartbreaking exchange with their three-year-old daughter, who asked, “Where’s daddy?” Erika responded gently:

“Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry, he’s on a work trip with Jesus… so he can afford your blueberry budget.”

Who Is Erika Kirk?

Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, married Charlie in 2021. A former Miss Arizona (2012), she has also played college basketball and volleyball, and later worked as a podcast host and ministry leader.

Also Read | Is Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson a groyper? | What we know

Charlie Kirk’s Death

On September 10, Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah. The 31-year-old conservative activist, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, died the same day.

Advertisement
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs News‘The world is evil’: Charlie Kirk's wife Erika posts emotional Instagram message after his assassination
Read Next Story