THESE countries consider US top THREAT; it is an important ALLY for 10 nations, shows report — full list

A major new survey shows the United States is seen as the most important ally by people in 15 countries, but also viewed as the greatest threat by those in eight nations.

The Pew Research Center asked 31,938 adults across 25 countries to name their nation's top ally and biggest threat without suggesting choices. Israel showed the strongest US support with 95% naming America as their main ally, followed by Japan (78%) and South Korea (89%).

Canada and Mexico show sharp rise in viewing U.S. as threat since 2019 However, neighbors Canada and Mexico both rank the U.S. as their primary threat (59% and 68% respectively), while paradoxically also calling it their top ally (55% and 37%).

Canada's view of the U.S. as a threat has nearly tripled since 2019, jumping from 20% to 59%, while Mexico's perception rose from 56% to 68% . This surge follows recent trade tensions and political rhetoric.

Argentina, Brazil, and Kenya also show this dual view, naming America both top ally and top threat. Meanwhile, Europeans overwhelmingly see Russia as their primary threat, with majorities in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the UK naming Moscow. Spain uniquely ties the U.S. and Russia as equal threats.



Regional threat patterns:

Asia-Pacific: Half of Australians and Japanese see China as their greatest threat, with South Koreans primarily fearing North Korea (40%) followed by China (33%).

Middle East: 52% of Israelis name Iran as their top threat, while 43% of Turks view Israel as their greatest danger—a dramatic rise from 10% in 2019.

U.S. perspectives: Americans rank China (42%) and Russia (25%) as top threats, with Republicans fearing China (58%) and Democrats worrying more about Russia (39%). Globally, the US is largely seen as an economic threat rather than a security danger. Over 75% of Canadians who view America as a threat cite economic risks, while Europeans predominantly see Russia as a security threat.

Political ideology shapes views: left-leaning individuals more often see the U.S. as a threat, while right-leaning respondents more frequently name China.