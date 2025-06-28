‘These people are SICK’: Donald Trump calls report of paying Iran $30 billion for nuclear agreement ‘fake news’

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed a news report of America willing to pay Iran $30 billion to build non-military nuclear facilities. Calling the report ‘fake news’, he said that it was a ‘ridiculous idea’.

The report, published by CNN earlier this week, had said quoting four sources that Donald Trump has proposed to pay $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear programme.

“Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that “President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.” Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump bashes news report

Bashing CNN directly, Trump said that one of their reporters has “no idea what she is talking about."

“Where does CNN get its “talent?” Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!). She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate. Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!,” he said.

Trump's second post on the matter

What did the report say? According to the report by CNN citing at least four sources, the Donald Trump administration discussed helping Iran get access to $30 billion to build the nuclear programme, ease sanctions and free up billions in restricted Iranian funds.

The talks were reportedly held in a hush-hush manner as Iran and Israel continued to strike a flurry of drones and missiles at each other, CNN reported, quoting sources. The talks have continued even as the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.

The Trump administration has floated several evolving proposals in return for one thing: zero Iranian enrichment of uranium, which Iran has consistently maintained it needs. This was done a day before America launched three strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

One Trump official told the outlet that the funding will not directly come from the US and its Arab partners may pay the bill.

“The US is willing to lead these talks” with Iran, the Trump administration official told CNN. “And someone is going to need to pay for the nuclear program to be built, but we will not make that commitment.”