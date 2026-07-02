These popular potato chips just received FDA's highest-risk recall — Here's why

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified Utz Quality Foods' voluntary recall of certain Zapp's potato chips as a Class I recall, its most serious designation, citing the potential presence of Salmonella.

According to an FDA enforcement report updated on July 1, the recall affects 164,640 bags of 1.5-ounce Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips. The recall remains ongoing and covers products distributed across 35 states, including California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Why the chips were recalled The recall stems from concerns that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. through a third-party supplier, may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Utz first announced the voluntary recall on May 4, stating that although the affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella before use, the company decided to remove the products from the market out of an abundance of caution after learning of the ingredient supplier's recall.

The company said no illnesses or consumer complaints had been reported in connection with the recalled products.

What is a Class I recall? An FDA Class I recall is issued when there is a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to a recalled product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of severe illness. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening complications such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Products included in the recall While the FDA's latest enforcement report specifically covers the 1.5-ounce Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips, Utz's original recall announced in May also included several other products:

Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips (1.5 oz, 2.5 oz and 8 oz)

Zapp's Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Zapp's Big Cheezy Potato Chips

Dirty Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

The affected products carry best-by dates ranging from July 27 to August 31, 2026, with specific batch codes listed in the company's recall notice.

What consumers should do Consumers who have the recalled chips should not eat them. Utz advises customers to discard the products and contact the company's customer care team for refunds or additional information.

Retailers have also been instructed to remove the affected products from store shelves and inventories.