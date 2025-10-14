'They disappeared my hair': Trump fumes at Time Magazine over his 'worst of all time' picture choice on cover

Donald Trump is not happy, and it isn't because of any nation's ‘obnoxious' trade barriers. It is about the cover photo of Time magazine, which features him, in which Trump claimed the publishers ‘disappeared his hair’.

On Monday, Time, an American magazine, unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming edition featuring Donald Trump – with the title in bold – ‘His Triumph’.

Although the cover spotlights Trump's “Triumph” with the Israel-Gaza ceasefire, the POTUS did not feel equally triumphant about the photo.

Why is Trump complaining? Donald Trump claimed that the photo is a “super bad picture” and “deserves to be called out.”

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Here's a glimpse of the picture that has irked Trump:

Kari Lake, Senior Advisor for the US Agency for Global Media, also criticised TIME for using what she called “the most unflattering photos of President Trump at a moment when they should be honoring him”.

Kari Lake's reaction to the Time Magazine cover

How Trump ‘triumphed’? The TIME magazine's cover comes after Trump, on Monday, signed the Gaza ceasefire deal with world leaders from across the globe at the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Earlier in the day, he also addressed the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, to mark the first steps of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which he played a key role in brokering.

Israel-Gaza ceasefire The Israel-Gaza ceasefire – which began on Friday, marked a significant step toward ending the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Since then, the war has resulted in the deaths of around 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

On Monday, the last 20 living Israeli hostages returned home following over two years of captivity after the 2023 attack. However, only four of the 28 bodies of Israeli hostages have been handed over so far, under the larger swap that saw Israel free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.