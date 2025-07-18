‘THEY HAD NOTHING!!!’: Donald Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files, says ‘if there was…’

US President Donald Trump slammed the Democrats on why they did not act on alleged evidence linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming they had access to key files for years but “had nothing.”

“If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” he wrote in a fiery post on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, July 16, the POTUS insisted that Attorney General Pam Bondi had released all "credible information," despite her February claim that Epstein’s "client list" sat “on my (his) desk”. The outburst follows the Justice Department's announcement last week, closing the case with no further document releases.

Jeffrey Epstein ‘birthday letter’ feud Trump's latest Truth Social post slamming the Democrats comes after he threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after the media outlet published a story revealing a birthday letter the POTUS had written to the convicted sex offender on his 50th birthday.

Vice-President JD Vance also weighed in, claiming that the publication should be "ashamed" for publishing the article alleging that a lewd birthday greeting bearing Donald Trump's name was sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

“The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” JD Vance posted on X.

White House dismisses conspiracy theories Earlier in the week, the White House dismissed the long-swirling conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he never had a “client list” of powerful associates allegedly implicated in his crimes.

“There was … no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” a memo from the White House noted. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

