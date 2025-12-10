‘They make Indians like you...’: Laura Loomer launches personal tirade at FBI Director Kash Patel over Qatar trip

Conservative activist Laura Loomer escalated her criticism of FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday (December 9), with a highly personal attack invoking Patel’s Indian heritage.

In a post on X, Loomer wrote: “You are an Indian. Do you know the Qataris make Indians like you slaves under Kafala? They build their buildings with Indian slave labor.”

She further chastised Patel for not confronting Qatari officials about migrant labor abuses: “Did you tell the Qataris to stop enslaving your people and funding terrorists? This is just so shameful… I advocated for you and now you’re in Qatar. It’s just such a let down.”

Loomer’s personal tirade came as part of a broader campaign accusing Patel of aligning with “pro-Islamic terror” interests after he signed new bilateral security agreements with Qatar during a visit to Doha.

Accusations of aiding “Islamification” In earlier posts, Loomer claimed Patel’s actions would “lead to the Islamification of our country” and endanger American lives.

She wrote: “FBI Director Kash Patel is in Qatar where he just signed MOU’s with Qatar’s pro-Islamic terror Ministry of Interior and an intelligence sharing agreement.”

Loomer alleged Patel was the latest US official “compromised by Qatar,” adding: “Ultimately, it’s the American people who are going to pay the price for this shady wheeling and dealing with Qatari terrorists.”

She also accused Patel of attending a “Qatari-sponsored party” at the Kennedy Center days earlier, calling his engagements proof of “uniting with the funders of HAMAS and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Claims about Patel’s past consulting work Loomer resurfaced Patel’s earlier consulting work for Qatar, stating: “FBI Director Kash Patel used to be a paid consultant for the government of Qatar.”

She noted that Patel had listed the US Embassy of Qatar as a client of his firm, Trishul, and argued he “never registered his lobbying… with FARA,” asserting this contradicts any Trump administration plan to target Qatar for its ties to Islamist groups.

Her post concluded: “Now Kash Patel is partying with Jihadis.”

Background on Patel’s Qatar agreements During his visit to Doha, Patel signed two memorandums of understanding with Qatari authorities “to advance mechanisms of security cooperation” including information-sharing, training, and capacity-building, according to Qatari state media.

In an ethics disclosure, Patel acknowledged providing consulting services for the Embassy of Qatar as recently as November 2024. He pledged to recuse himself from matters involving the country for one year unless authorized sooner. Although that period expired last month, Patel received a waiver in March—shortly after his Senate confirmation—allowing him to participate in Qatar-related work.

The waiver did not detail the scope of his involvement.