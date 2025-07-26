Gaza deal collapses: Donald Trump says Israel will have to ‘get rid of’ Hamas

US President Donald Trump blamed Palestinian militant group Hamas for the Gaza ceasefire collapse. He said on Friday, “It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal…I think they [Hamas] want to die, and it’s very, very bad.”

Advertisement

In a statement before leaving for a weekend trip to Scotland, Trump said, “It got to be to a point where you’re gonna have to finish the job.”

“They’re going to have to fight, and they’re gonna have to clean it up. You’re gonna have to get rid of it,” he said, acknowledging that the situation is “sort of disappointing.”

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel considering 'alternative' means to achieve Gaza goals

The US president argued that the Palestinian militant group was not ready to hand over the remaining captives in Gaza because "they know what happens after you get the final hostages".

“And, basically, because of this, they didn't really wanna make a deal. So, they pulled out [of the negotiations],” Trump said.

Advertisement

Trump's statement came after the US and Israeli negotiators quit indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar, citing concerns that Hamas was not "coordinated" or “acting in good faith.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, had then said he was exploring "alternative options" to secure the release of hostages.

Trump's comments on Friday marked a clear shift from just weeks ago when Trump appeared confident a deal was close that would end the conflict, release remaining hostages, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, CNN noted.

When asked about his recent interactions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said only that they were "sort of disappointing." He added, “They're gonna have to fight and they're gonna have to clean it up. You're gonna have to get rid of 'em.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Did Hamas steal Gaza aid? USAID finds no evidence of massive theft

Gaza ceasefire talks "not at all" collapsed While Trump placed blame squarely on Hamas, officials in Egypt and Qatar described the current pause in talks as "normal in the context of these complex negotiations." An Israeli official also said the talks had "not at all" collapsed.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was now mulling "alternative" options to achieve its goals of bringing its hostages home from Gaza and ending Hamas rule in the enclave, where starvation is spreading and most of the population is homeless amid widespread ruin.