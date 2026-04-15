'They're beaten up pretty badly' — Trump says peace deal with Iran 'very possible’ by end of April: Report

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said it's "very possible" that a deal with Iran will be reached by the time King Charles III visits the US later this month, Sky News reported.

Trump noted, "It's possible. Very possible. They're beaten up pretty badly. It's very possible."

His remarks came days after the Pakistan-mediated negotiations between the US and Iran failed. The talks, which lasted over 21 hours in Islamabad, concluded without any agreement being finalised, and both sides blamed each other for the failure. Additionally, after the talks failed, Trump threatened to enforce a blockade, which the US military carried out on Monday evening. The US military is using over 10,000 personnel along with a dozen warships and aircraft to block the ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, US Central Command revealed in a post on X.

Why is US enforcing a blockade? The decision aims at putting pressure on the Islamic Republic by targeting two of its key economic drivers: the huge tolls that Iran has been demanding ships pay to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut since the war began in late February, and the Islamic Republic's oil revenue, BBC reported.

Trump comments on US' special relationship with UK Speaking to Sky News, Trump also commented about the relationship between Washington and London, noting that it has "been better." He said, "How is the relationship? It's the relationship where, when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there. And they still aren't there."

The bitterness in Trump's remarks was the result of his being at odds with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Iran war, with the latter refusing to intervene or help Trump. It comes after the US President called on the UK and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to get involved in the war militarily, and particularly helping to reopen the Strait of Hormuz waterway, which was shut by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Strait of Hormuz is an arterial waterway responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil.

The UK government has allowed the US to use British bases for defensive actions and strikes, and Trump has previously been criticised for his rhetoric about allies not supporting America, despite troops dying in wars like Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11.

Trump vs Starmer Commenting on his relationship with Starmer, Trump noted that he likes Starmer, but added that the latter has made a "tragic mistake" in closing the North Sea oil. He added, "You see, your energy prices are highest in the world, and I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration."