A gang of thieves who scrambled into a merchandise store at River Park shopping centre in California with the hope of finding valuables were left scratching their heads after they found the store practically empty.

In a video, the robbers can be seen entering the store after one of their sedans rammed the front side of the shop, and the Christmas tree located near the door fell down.

Also Read | New Orleans attack and Tesla Cybertruck explosion have potential links?

Soon after breaking in, the two thieves wearing masks and hoodies looked around, but they were left shocked to find the place empty.

The incident, which took place on December 30 at around 3am, was caught on camera.

The store owner was saved from a robbery due to a unique system he developed after his old shoe store was looted in November 2023.

Roman Gonzales, the owner of Fresno-based DripOnDrip, used the novel idea of clearing out the store’s display floor each night and moving the empty.

The thieves, however, took away some loose backpacks and two right-foot shoes from the store while leaving.

According to reports, the team of robbers was in and out in just 35 seconds.

Gonzales was shocked at the damage.

“Seeing the building that you’re working out of almost every day…just be damaged. It’s shocking,” reported Your Central Valley, quoting the store owner.

Gonzales said that the thieves would have saved themselves some time and energy if they had looked through the window before breaking-in.

Also Read | New Orleans shooting: Chilling video shows people running as man fires gunshots

“They would have noticed that there was nothing here on the floor for them to take,” he added.

The store owner hoped that the robbers would get caught and learn from this situation.

“It is heartbreaking being here in Riverpark, I do feel safe our clientele base is family-oriented so we try to weed out any individuals that come in,” said Gonzales.