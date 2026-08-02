This Amazon-sold step stool has been recalled after multiple reports of falls and injuries

About 91,000 Woodure toddler kitchen step stools have been recalled in the United States after safety regulators warned they pose serious tip-over, fall and entrapment hazards that could result in severe injuries or death.

According to the recall notice issued on July 30, the affected tower stools can collapse or tip over while a child is using them. In addition, the openings on the front and back sides are large enough for a child's torso to fit through, creating a dangerous entrapment risk.

Which products are affected? The recall covers Woodure-branded toddler kitchen step stools in the following models:

WD1764

WD1357

WD1720

The plywood stools measure about 18 inches deep, 16.9 inches wide and 34.6 inches tall. The model number is engraved on the underside of the bottom step.

Why are the stools being recalled? The recalled products can:

Collapse or tip over during use.

Cause children to fall from the stool.

Allow a child's torso to become trapped in the front or rear openings, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Reported incidents and injuries Woodure has received:

22 reports of instability or tip-over incidents.

15 reports of injuries, including scrapes, cuts and bruises.

No fatalities have been reported.

What should consumers do? Consumers are advised to:

Stop using the recalled step stools immediately.

Keep the products away from children.

Contact Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development for a free repair kit.

The repair kit includes:

Protective safety nets.

Stabilizing feet.

Installation instructions.

The company will mail the repair kit directly to consumers at no cost.

Where were the stools sold? The recalled products were sold:

Online through Amazon.com.

Between July 2024 and June 2026.

For prices ranging from $60 to $100.

Manufacturing details Brand: Woodure

Importer: Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development Co. Ltd., China

Manufactured in: China

Recall date: July 30, 2026

Recall number: 26-658

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