This Amazon-sold step stool has been recalled after multiple reports of falls and injuries

About 91,000 Woodure toddler kitchen step stools have been recalled in the United States after safety regulators warned they pose serious tip-over, fall and entrapment hazards that could result in severe injuries or death.
According to the recall notice issued on July 30, the affected tower stools can collapse or tip over while a child is using them. In addition, the openings on the front and back sides are large enough for a child's torso to fit through, creating a dangerous entrapment risk.
The recall covers Woodure-branded toddler kitchen step stools in the following models:
WD1764
WD1357
WD1720
The plywood stools measure about 18 inches deep, 16.9 inches wide and 34.6 inches tall. The model number is engraved on the underside of the bottom step.
The recalled products can:
Collapse or tip over during use.
Cause children to fall from the stool.
Allow a child's torso to become trapped in the front or rear openings, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Woodure has received:
22 reports of instability or tip-over incidents.
15 reports of injuries, including scrapes, cuts and bruises.
No fatalities have been reported.
Consumers are advised to:
Stop using the recalled step stools immediately.
Keep the products away from children.
Contact Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development for a free repair kit.
The repair kit includes:
Protective safety nets.
Stabilizing feet.
Installation instructions.
The company will mail the repair kit directly to consumers at no cost.
The recalled products were sold:
Online through Amazon.com.
Between July 2024 and June 2026.
For prices ranging from $60 to $100.
Brand: Woodure
Importer: Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development Co. Ltd., China
Manufactured in: China
Recall date: July 30, 2026
Recall number: 26-658