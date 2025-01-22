Donald Trump prayer service: Social media has been abuzz, hailing Rev. Mariann Budde after she ‘pleaded’ to Donald Trump to have to have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.

Donald Trump's administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies. The US President signed around 220 executive orders right after he became the president, including those involving birthright citizenship, tariffs, energy, among others, which is likely to affect a million immigrants.

“This priest just called out Trump’s fascism to his face. This is a MUST watch. She brings up LGBTQ people and immigrants & asks him to have mercy on us,” commented one user, reacting to Rev Marian Budde's plea to Donald Trump.

Several videos of the prayer service have been doing the rounds on social media.

What the bishop told Donald Trump “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away,” Rev. Marian Budde requested Donald Trump, at the National Prayer Service on Wednesday, January 22.

“You have felt the providential hand of a loving God,” added the bishop, an apparent reference to Trump’s inaugural address, in which he declared that God had saved him from an assassin’s bullet to “make America great again”.

Donald Trump demands apology Donald Trump said Reverand Budde was “nasty in tone", and demanded an apology from the bishop and the Church, reported The Guardian.

‘Lectured Donald Trump…’ Netizens, however, seem to have been impressed by the pastor's lecture, with several social media users praising Rev Marian Budde.

"Wow! The pastor just called out Donald Trump and JD Vance to their faces," commented one user

Amid all the words of praise, several memes have also been doing the rounds, highlighting the bishop's bravery.

“Woke pastor lectured Donald Trump during church about trans children and illegal immigrants,” commented another user.