A woman was arrested on Thursday (February 6) for allegedly tearing down an American flag and replacing it with a Mexican flag at Hart Park in Bakersfield, California. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Crystal Aguilar cut a chain securing the flagpole, threw the US flag into the mud, and hoisted Mexico’s national flag in its place.

Confrontation with Park Rangers Footage released by authorities shows Aguilar in a heated exchange with park rangers as they attempted to detain her.

“You’re not going to tell me what to do, this is Mexican land, motherf—ker!” Aguilar screamed at the officers, according to the footage.

Authorities stated that multiple reports had been received about an individual attempting to steal the American flag from the park’s entrance, and upon arrival, park rangers found a vehicle stuck in the muddy grass near the flagpole.

Charges and legal proceedings Aguilar was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges, including:

Threatening a peace officer (PC 69)

Vandalism (PC 594)

Resisting arrest (PC 148)

Trespassing in a vehicle (VC 21113(a))

Possession of marijuana in a park (county ordinance violation)

She was booked at Ledro Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (February 10).

Sheriff’s Office statement The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement detailing the incident:

"On February 6, 2025, at approximately 9:36 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office Park Rangers responded to Hart Park after receiving multiple reports of a subject attempting to steal the American flag from the park’s entrance.

Upon arrival, Park Rangers discovered a vehicle stuck in the muddy grass next to the flagpole. Park Rangers determined that 24-year-old Crystal Aguilar had cut the chain securing the flagpole, removed the American flag, and thrown it into the mud before raising the national flag of Mexico in its place.

