‘This is not good’: Viral video captures scene soon after mass shooting at Arcadia Lake, Edmond, Oklahoma | Watch

A mass shooting occurred at Arcadia Lake campground in Edmond, Oklahoma. Emergency crews responded at 9:18 p.m., according to a scanner feed for Logan County. The scanner feed indicated approximately 15 gunshot victims at the scene.
Authorities found four victims with gunshot wounds inside a car. The car was located near East 15th Street and Timberlake Avenue, according to News9.
At least 10 people were transported to hospitals following the incident, the AP reported. Police have not yet confirmed full details of the shooting.
Arcadia Lake sits on the Deep Fork River. It is five miles east of Edmond and 1.5 miles west of Arcadia. The lake is a popular urban recreational destination. It features four parks with a wide variety of amenities.
The surrounding lands offer picnicking, camping, swimming, and fishing. Boating, water skiing, and hiking are also available. Recreation facilities are managed by the City of Edmond, Oklahoma. The lake provides water-oriented recreation in a convenient urban setting.
This remains a developing story. Authorities are expected to release further information as the investigation continues.
A viral video shows heavy police, ambulance and fire presence at night. A social media user counted around 14 police units, 7 ambulances, and 3 fire trucks.
Witnesses indicate that more than three individuals fled into nearby woods as the situation unfolded. The suspects' status remained unknown in this early developing incident.
“America feels like it has lost something essential. No one should have to fear a mass shooting at a simple campground gathering,” reacted a social media user.
“Why target a campground for a mass shooting? That's quite strange,” another user wrote.
One X user posted, “Prayers to everybody, no need for context, that's 15 people shot, they're SICK. Hopefully, they get what they deserve.”
“That’s horrifying and still developing, hoping people get the help they need quickly and the situation is brought under control as fast as possible. This is the kind of news you never want to see,” commented another user.