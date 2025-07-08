‘This is not India or something dude’: Man's racist remark caught on camera after waitstaff calls his wife ‘beautiful’

A fiery exchange took place at a Popeyes outlet in Kansas, United States, after a customer became furious when a staff member allegedly complimented his wife, calling her “beautiful.” This led to an altercation, with slurs being used and the man telling the employee, "This is the United States, not India."

Advertisement

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the man shouting at an employee, questioning why he would make such a remark. When the staff member admitted and apologised for it, the man retorted, “This is not India or something, dude. You're in the States.”

In the viral video, the man further argues that commenting on a woman's appearance, especially without knowing her, is disrespectful.

"It's never okay to speak to a woman you don't know and talk about her looks," he insists, his voice trembling with indignation.

Advertisement

"There's a difference in respect," he says, rejecting the idea that this is merely a generational difference.

The situation escalated as the customer demanded accountability. He said, “I want action against them,” while threatening to review security footage and warning the employee of possible consequences.

The employees, seen in their orange uniforms, attempt to defuse the situation. "You made your point, man, they've learned a lesson," one says, while another offers an apology.

"We apologise. We are saying sorry, what else can I say?" the employee responds, trying to calm the man.

The exact date of the video could not be independently verified. While the footage has gone viral on social media, its authenticity and full context remain unconfirmed at the time of publishing.

Advertisement

Livemint has reached out to Popeyes for an official response. This story will be updated as soon as a statement is received.

Netizens react It has sparked a debate about respect, cultural norms, and appropriate workplace behaviour.

One of the users commented, “He is been too dramatic. What is wrong telling someone that you look beautiful or stunning. How is that flirting.”

Another said, “Never seen this level of insecurity before. A customer can’t be complimented?