‘This is not solely an American matter’: Ro Khanna calls on King Charles to meet Epstein survivors during US visit

US Democrat Ro Khanna, on Monday (local time), urged King Charles to meet the survivors of late and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his expected visit to the US.

Although the trip has not been officially confirmed, King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly planning a visit to Washington in April, according to the BBC.

Ro Khanna calls on King Charles to meet survivors Khanna, who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act that pushed the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release Epstein-related documents last year, wrote to the King requesting a private meeting with survivors so he can hear directly how powerful individuals and institutions failed them.

In his letter, Khanna said survivors are seeking such a meeting. He added that his request comes amid recent developments in the United Kingdom, including renewed scrutiny of individuals and institutions linked to Epstein and his network. He said these developments raise serious concerns about conduct, access, and whether positions of public trust were misused or institutions helped shield wrongdoing. He also noted that the King’s call for a full, fair, and proper investigation acknowledges the gravity of the situation.

Khanna stressed that the issue extends beyond the United States. "As you are aware, this is not solely an American matter," he wrote in the letter to the King.

He pointed out that Epstein’s network had deep connections to the UK through his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, his links with British public figures, and the elite social and political circles he was part of. These links, he said, raise broader questions about how Epstein was able to maintain influence, credibility, and protection across countries for so long.

Congress seeks testimony Khanna also referred to mentions of former Prince Andrew, the King’s brother, in the Epstein files, saying that the US Congress has sought testimony from him and Peter Mandelson. While Andrew did not respond, Mandelson declined to cooperate with the Oversight Committee regarding his reported connections to Epstein.

Andrew and Mandelson deny links Prince Andrew, who has been named multiple times in Epstein-related documents, has consistently denied any association. Last month, he was arrested by the Thames police after his role as a trade envoy came under scrutiny, following DOJ documents alleging that he shared sensitive details about his Asia trips with Epstein.

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In the early 2000s, Andrew also faced allegations of sexual assault from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, who later died by suicide. A BBC report noted that Andrew, who was stripped of his titles last year due to his links to Epstein, cannot be compelled to appear in the US through a subpoena.

Meanwhile, Lord Mandelson remains under investigation after his arrest last month over allegations that he passed on market-sensitive government information while serving as a minister.

King's possible US visit While the visit has not been finalised, Khanna’s letter suggests that King Charles and Queen Camilla could travel to the US later in April, with the King expected to address Congress during the week of 27 April. If the trip goes ahead, he is also likely to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington.

The visit would take place ahead of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July.

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