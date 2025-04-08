‘This is not what we voted for’: Donald Trump supporter Bill Ackman takes U-turn, slams tariff strategy

While acknowledging the existence of unfair trade practices, Ackman criticized the disproportionate tariffs, claiming they threaten to undermine global trust in the US as a reliable trading partner. "By placing massive and disproportionate tariffs on our friends and our enemies alike and thereby launching a global economic war against the whole world at once, we are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital," he concluded.