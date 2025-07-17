This is one hack anti-ageing Guru Bryan Johnson advises before sleep to reduce stress

Can reading a few pages before bed make you look (and feel) younger? According to anti-ageing advocate and tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, the answer might just be yes.

Johnson, known for spending millions in his quest to reverse ageing and optimise human performance, recently shared a simple yet powerful nighttime hack on X (formerly Twitter). His advice? Read for just 6–10 minutes before going to sleep.

“Before bed tonight, read for 6–10 min,” Johnson wrote.

“+ Reduce stress levels by up to 68%

• Better than music (61%), tea (54%), or walk (42%)," he added.

That’s not a wellness influencer talking, it’s a data-obsessed entrepreneur whose entire life is engineered for peak health and longevity.

Naturally, his tip sparked a flurry of questions in the replies.

Can Doomscrolling Count as Reading? One user cheekily asked, “Does reading posts on X count?” Johnson’s response was sharp and backed by research:

“A 55-study meta-analysis (41,716 participants) found digital use in the hour before bed significantly decreased sleep quality.”

Translation? Scrolling through social media doesn’t count—if anything, it could be doing the opposite of what you’re aiming for.

What does Bryan Johnson read? For those curious about what fills the tech guru’s bookshelf, Johnson shared two recommendations with his followers:

Just finished: There Is No Antimemetics Division

Currently rereading: Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl Last week, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur posted an Instagram reel about the effects of weed (marijuana) on health.

Johnson referred to a new study showing that smoking or eating cannabis reduces blood flow, just like tobacco. The study found a 40 per cent drop in blood flow for those who smoke it and a 50 per cent drop in those who consume it in edible form.

