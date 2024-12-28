A man attacked an American TV journalist after chasing him for around 64 kilometres and demanding to know whether he was a citizen of the US.

Egan tried to strangle Alex while he was on his way back to news station in Colorado. However, one of his colleagues rescued him. The police have arrested the attacker, who is facing possible bias-motivation charges.

Also Read | Niche American films find success with premium pricing in Indian market

This is Trump's America now According to an Associate Press report, Patrick Thomas Egan chased KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex's vehicle for around 40 miles (64 kilometers). Later, he pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight and, according to an arrest affidavit, said something, “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump's America now! I'm a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

After being followed by more than 60 kilometres, when Alex got out of his vehicle, Egan chased him as he ran toward the station's door and demanded to see his identification, according to the document laying out police evidence in the case. Egan then tackled Alex, put him in a headlock and “began to strangle him,” reported AP, citing the affidavit.

One of Alex's coworkers stepped in and saved Alex from Egan's attack. Alex appeared to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack, as per the witnesses' account shared with the police. In his complaint, Alex told police that he believed he had been followed and attacked because he was a Pacific Islander.

Who is the reporter attacked in America? According to the station's website, Alex is a native of Detroit. KKCO/KJCT reported that he was driving a news vehicle at the time. Egan was arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to learn whether prosecutors have filed formal charges against him.