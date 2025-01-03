Donald Trump criticised the current US leadership's open border policy, blaming Joe Biden's government for a deadly truck attack in New Orleans. He condemned Democrats for the state of the country, describing it as a disaster and a laughing stock worldwide.

"Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country," said Trump in a post on Truth Social while calling the US a "disaster, a laughing stock all over the World."

"The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country," Trump said further in his post.

Without mentioning the New Orleans truck-ramming attack in his post, the octogenarian politician demanded the intervention of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the matter “before it is too late".

‘USA is breaking down’ Adding further in his post, Trump declared that “the USA is breaking down", and said, “A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

New Orleans car attack New Year celebrations in the US's New Orleans turned into a tragedy after a US Army veteran, flying an ISIS flag from his truck, swerved around makeshift barriers and drove into crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day. The incident killed 15 people, and 30 others were injured on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during the early hours of Wednesday (US local time).