This X post by Elon Musk marked the point of no return for his bromance with Donald Trump

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been caught in the middle of a major spat, and there have been multiple attempts at resolving their difference by their allies, but to no avail yet.

Advertisement

According to a CNN report, there were multiple allies and well-wishers of both, Trump and Musk, who were trying to tamp down the escalating feud, but the tipping point was ultimately reached. This happened after Musk dropped a bombastic tweet on X, which read, "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

One Tweet that ruined it all Other than the previously mentioned X post, Elon Musk played it even nastier a few hours ago. He retweeted an MSNBC clip from from 1992 posted by an X user. The video showed Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein back in the day at Palm Beach, Florida. The caption of the clip by the X user reads,"In 1992, Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein. Just gonna leave this here."

Advertisement

After the retweet of this video, the clip has crossed more than a 100 million views and counting, making the feud between Musk and Trump even more complex.

However, it is interesting to note that Musk has not provided any details on how he would have gained access to unreleased files related to Jeffrey Epstein and has also not provided any evidence on where his information was actually coming from.

Advertisement

Musk and Trump may have had their differences regarding policy, but things have now turned very personal, very direct, with unknown ramifications lying in wait for the political landscape of the United States. While Musk is getting support from a few Republicans, which could harm Trump's bill, the US President is also not far behind, hinting at going after the government contracts secured by SpaceX.