’Those who have committed a crime should..’: Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy calls for mass deportation

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrant parents, has carved out a unique role in American politics. Known for his sharp immigration stance, he rose to prominence with his 2023 campaign for the Republican nomination. Although he withdrew from the race after being relegated to fourth place in Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy's impact in conservative circles continues to grow.

During his campaign, Ramaswamy consistently advocated for mass deportation of illegal immigrants. He argues that individuals who entered the country unlawfully do not have the right to stay, emphasizing a need for “restoring the rule of law.”



In a recent interview with ABC News, he stated that those entering illegally in recent years lack deep roots in the United States. He proposed ending government aid to illegal immigrants, suggesting that such policies could prompt voluntary departures. “Those who have committed a crime should be out of this country. That alone would be the largest mass deportation,” Ramaswamy asserted.

A staunch supporter of Donald Trump’s "Make America Great Again" agenda, Ramaswamy has been reportedly picked to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration. His views on immigration are often framed by his own family's immigrant experience. His mother, who is now a U.S. citizen, came from India with his father, who has retained his Indian citizenship despite living in the United States for decades. Speaking at the Iowa State Fair in August 2023, Ramaswamy explained his father’s choice to keep his Indian passport as a personal decision based on family ties.

Ramaswamy has called for a civics test requirement for high school graduates, similar to what immigrants undergo for citizenship. “I think every high school student who graduates in this country should have to pass the same civics test that an immigrant, like my parents, had to pass,” he said.