Three reasons why Donald Trump might outperform the polls
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 06 Nov 2024, 08:44 AM IST
SummaryAnd three counter-arguments in Kamala Harris’s favour
THIS IS AMERICA’S closest presidential contest since at least 2000. With hours to go before the polls close, forecasting models, including The Economist’s, are showing a nearly 50/50 race, because swing-state polls are roughly tied. Thanks to one last batch on the campaign’s final day, our model favours Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by a very narrow margin, giving her a 56% chance of victory. Others show an even tighter race: Split Ticket puts Ms Harris on 53%, and both FiveThirtyEight and Silver Bulletin have her at 50%.
