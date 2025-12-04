Thunderbird F-16 jet crashes in Mojave Desert during training mission; dramatic video shows pilot ejecting

An F-16C fighter jet belonging to the US Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team crashed on Wednesday morning during a training sortie over the Mojave Desert in Southern California, with the pilot ejecting moments before impact. The incident, which produced a dramatic plume of smoke and a sonic boom heard for miles, has prompted a military inquiry into what went wrong.

What happened during the Thunderbird F-16C fighter jet crash? The crash occurred at approximately 10:45 am over controlled military airspace near Trona, California — a remote desert region roughly 200 miles west of the Thunderbirds’ home base at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

According to the Air Force, the F-16C Fighting Falcon went down on a dry lake bed south of Trona Airport, though it was not attempting to land there. Emergency responders said the jet “struck a dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert near Trona, Calif., creating a plume of smoke and a boom that could be heard in the surrounding area.”

A video circulating on social media appeared to capture the final moments, showing the aircraft engulfed in flames just as the pilot’s parachute deployed above it.

Was the US Air Force pilot injured? The US Air Force confirmed that the pilot ejected successfully and survived.

“The pilot was in stable condition and was receiving medical care,” Staff Sgt. Jovante Johnson said in an email, adding that further updates would follow once assessments were complete.

Signs so far suggest the pilot avoided serious harm — an outcome that is not always guaranteed in high-velocity ejections.

What caused the F-16C fighter jet to crash? Investigators have yet to determine the cause. The military has opened a formal inquiry, and no mechanical failure, human error, or environmental factor has been identified.

“It was not immediately clear what caused the crash,” officials noted, emphasising that the routine training mission had been authorised over a designated military zone.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred all queries to the Air Force, underscoring that the incident occurred entirely within military jurisdiction.

Why do the Thunderbirds operate in this region? Southern California’s desert ranges — including the vast airspace around China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station — are routinely used by US military aviators for high-performance training.

George Bass, manager of Trona Airport, said the area regularly sees aircraft from multiple branches: “Military aircraft have a regular presence in the area,” he confirmed. The airport itself was not involved in the incident.

How risky is Thunderbird flying? The Thunderbirds, formed in 1953, are among the world’s most renowned aerial demonstration teams, celebrated for close-formation flying, split-second timing, and high-G manoeuvres.

Just 18 inches separate their jets during some displays — moves with names such as the opposing knife-edge pass and the delta loop. The team has performed for millions worldwide, but the training required is unforgiving.

Past tragedies underscore the inherent risks. In 2018, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno died during a Nevada rehearsal when he entered a split-S manoeuvre, lost consciousness under G-force, and lost control. Earlier, in 2022, a Navy pilot, Lt. Richard Bullock, was killed when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down during training near the same region.

How much does an F-16C cost? According to the most recent Air Force estimates from 2021, an F-16C Fighting Falcon costs $18.8 million — not including maintenance, upgrades, or decades-long operating expenses.