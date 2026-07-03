Tibetan man sets himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York: Here's what we know

A Tibetan man set himself on fire on Thursday (local time) outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, with the horrifying incident captured on a livestream.

The man, identified by a friend as Lobga Rangzen, was reportedly protesting China's occupation. The incident occurred at 42nd Street and First Avenue. The protester was dressed in full monastic attire when he planted a Tibetan flag on the sidewalk and later self-immolated along the busy street during the evening rush, the New York Post reported.

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Here's what we know According to Reuters, a New York City Police Department spokesman said police responded to an emergency call made around 6:30 pm ET (2230 GMT) on Thursday and found the man badly burned.

The protester, who has lived in the United States for roughly two decades, crumbled to the ground in less than a minute after he was engulfed in flames. Nearly 15 seconds later, first responders with fire extinguishers doused the flames. The police said that Rangzen, 42, was taken to Bellevue Hospital immediately after, where he was pronounced dead.

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Reacting to the incident, Voice of Tibet, a media outlet of exiled Tibetans, said Rangzen "self-immolated outside the UN headquarters in New York after a live appeal for Tibetan independence and unity." He was an Uber driver, and a fellow Uber driver, Lobsang Paljor, said that he knew the protester from gatherings in the Tibetan community. Paljor told the news website that Rangzen “was enraged by the restrictions the Chinese government had placed on his countrymen.”

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Rangzen protested China's occupation in Tibet The report suggests that the Tibetan flag continued to be in place for almost an hour after Rangzen self-immolated and as police investigated the scene. At the crime scene, police were spotted carrying paper sheets, one of which read, "CHINA OUT OF TIBET," a slogan that is commonly associated with the Tibetan Independence Movement, or contemporary “Free Tibet” movement.

According to Free Tibet, since March 2009, over 150 people have set themselves on fire in the country to protest what they describe as “Chinese occupation."

Free Tibet movement The "Free Tibet" movement aims to restore Tibetan self-rule in the Tibet Autonomous Region, marked by the restoration of power to the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's highest spiritual leader.

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According to Free Tibet's official website, "Many of the protesters have shouted slogans while on fire, including calling for the Dalai Lama’s long life and his return to Tibet, for the Panchen Lama to be freed, and for human rights and freedom in Tibet," and adds, "Severe punishments are handed out to those accused of assisting or encouraging the protesters or sharing information abroad."

The movement also challenges the region's incorporation into Beijing, which came after the Seventeen Point Agreement in May 1951, an accord that aimed to form a peaceful transition as the People’s Liberation Army moved into the region.

In the 1990s, the Free Tibet movement garnered international visibility via “Tibetan Freedom Concerts," which were held in the US and featured renowned bands such as U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against the Machine.

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Before the Chinese Communist Party came to power during the Republic of China period, Tibet functioned with de facto autonomy and maintained its own governing institutions.

The report suggests that although many of those who have carried out self-immolations are not members of Tibetan Buddhist monastic institutions and instead come from non-religious backgrounds, the acts continue to be seen as a powerful expression of both political dissent and religious resistance.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.