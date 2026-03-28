Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida car crash; Trump reacts — Here's all we know

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home on Friday, local time, in Florida.

The Florida car crash is at least the golfer's fourth auto-related incident and the second in which he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Check pictures from the scene:

View full Image View full Image This photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows the overturned vehicle in a rollover crash which involved Tiger Woods in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP) ( AP )

Also Read | EA Sports still on course with online Tiger Woods game

How did Tiger Woods crash? Tiger Woods was reportedly overtaking a work truck pulling a trailer at high speed when he clipped the back of it, causing his vehicle to roll onto its driver's side.

Woods, 50, crawled out of the passenger door before law enforcement officers arrived.

Charges against Tiger Woods – What's the punishment? In a press conference, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the 15-time major champion is being charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, both misdemeanours.

Under Florida DUI laws, Woods will be detained for a minimum of eight hours at a local jail before he can post bail.

Also Read | Vanessa Trump dating Tiger Woods? Golfer confirms budding affair

Was Tiger Woods hurt? No, Tiger Woods was not hurt in the crash. Neither was the person in the other vehicle, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Was Tiger Woods driving under the influence? Tiger Woods showed signs of “impairment” at the time of arrest; however, he passed a breathalyser test, said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Woods is believed to be impaired with "some kind of medication or drug," but refused to take a urine test, said the drug recognition experts who examined the golfer at the scene, the sheriff claimed.

Was Woods' girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, present? No, according to media reports, Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump and her daughter were not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Woods was alone.

Trump reacts US President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for Tiger Woods in remarks to reporters in Miami following the incident.

"He's got some difficulty, there was an accident, and that's all I know," Trump said. "Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but, uh, some difficulty."

Tiger Woods' first DUI charge Once the world's number one golfer, Woods was charged with driving under the influence in 2017. He was found asleep behind the wheel of his car with the engine running by the South Florida police. His car was parked in a traffic lane and had damage to the driver’s side.

Woods said he had taken a mix of prescription painkillers and had a bad reaction.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 2017 and agreed to complete a first-time DUI offender program to stay out of jail. He received a year of probation, a small fine and community service.

Tiger Woods' career Friday's arrest comes as Tiger Woods was trying to decide if he was fit enough to play the Masters, which starts April 9. He was also to be in Augusta, Georgia, on April 5 to unveil a golf course project with Masters chairman Fred Ridley.

Woods was days away from what was described as a “soft deadline” to decide whether to be the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland.

Woods, 50, had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery in September.

His last official tournament was the British Open in 2024. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025, and that kept him off the course all season, even before the back surgery. He managed to play in his indoor TGL golf league on Tuesday night.