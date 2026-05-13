Tiger Woods' DUI case: Florida prosecutors to get golfer's prescription drug records

A Florida judge on Tuesday morning ruled that prosecutors will obtain access to Tiger Woods' prescription drug records in his ongoing impaired-driving case, following his arrest in March, AP reported.

Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement between Woods' defense attorney and prosecutors following a four-minute hearing in Martin County circuit court, just north of Palm Beach County.

Defense attorney Douglas Duncan told the court, "While the state is legally entitled to the records, the defendant still maintains a constitutional privacy interest in the prescription records as it pertains to the general public."

Subpoena issued seeking Woods' medical records According to reports, prosecutors previously issued a subpoena seeking copies of all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the beginning of the year until the end of March. Citing Woods' constitutional rights, the defense attorney argued that the golfer has a right to privacy when it comes to his prescription medications. However, Duncan later acknowledged during the hearing that the right is not absolute and that prosecutors could make a compelling argument for why they were needed.

Meanwhile, prosecutors agreed to Duncan's request for a protective order limiting the release of records only to prosecutors, law enforcement officers, state experts, and Woods' defense team.

He has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors: driving under the influence (DUI) with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Tiger Woods' DUI case In late March, Woods was charged with DUI after a vehicle crash in Jupiter, Florida, the local sheriff said, CBS News reported. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters at a news conference that the incident occurred when a pickup truck towing a small trailer was turning into a driveway and noticed a Land Rover overtaking it at what authorities described as “high speeds.” While officials did not confirm the vehicle’s exact speed, Budensiek noted that the area has a 30 mph speed limit.

The local sheriff added that the Land Rover, driven by the legendary golfer, made a sudden turn at the last minute to avoid a collision. However, it ended up clipping the back end of the trailer, flipping onto the driver's side, and sliding. The vehicle didn't roll completely over but slid up the road for a "decent space" before it came to a stop, Budensiek said.

Woods, 50, managed to crawl out of the vehicle on the passenger side, and neither driver sustained injuries. However, he did show signs of impairment, the sheriff noted, adding that several roadside tests were performed on the golfer, who also took a Breathalyzer test and "blew triple zeroes" but refused a urine test.

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Woods reportedly struggled to perform the field sobriety tests and was “limping and stumbling to the right” during one exercise, following which he told the deputy that he had had multiple operations on his back and leg and that his ankle seizes when he walks.

In body camera video released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy asks, “How much have you had to drink today?” Woods responds, “None.”

He did, however, say he had taken Motrin, ibuprofen, and other medications that were redacted. According to the incident report, authorities later noted that they found hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pocket, which is used to treat pain.

Woods' interaction with law enforcement Reports suggest that the DUI case in March marked the third instance when Woods had to interact with law enforcement involving a car. Previously, in 2021, the golfer was severely injured after he was behind the wheel of a Genesis GV80 that crashed in Los Angeles County. Woods sustained multiple leg injuries.

In 2017, police found Woods asleep behind the wheel of his car, which had sustained some damage to its driver’s side, officials said. He, however, claimed that he had not been drinking but suffered an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."