‘Tiger Woods told me dating former daughter-in-law Vanessa, and I said…’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump expressed happiness for Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, who are reportedly dating. Trump praised Woods as a fantastic guy and athlete, noting their good relationship. Both Woods and Vanessa shared social media posts about their relationship, marking a new chapter for them.

Updated1 Apr 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Donald Trump said Monday he hopes Tiger Woods and his former daughter-in-law will be happy together in their relationship, describing the golf superstar as "a fantastic guy."

Woods -- renowned for guarding his private life over the years -- last week confirmed tabloid rumors that he was dating Vanessa Trump, who split from Donald Trump Jr. during his father's first term in the Oval Office.

The US president told reporters in Washington on Monday he was delighted that she had found love again.

"Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger," he said.

"I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said 'Tiger, that's good,'" Trump continued.

"I'm very happy for both, I just, let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."

The presidential seal of approval comes after Woods took to social media to post photos of him and his new beau.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," he wrote in a caption above two pictures of the couple relaxing together.

Vanessa Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 after a 13-year marriage, also posted a picture of her and Woods together on her Instagram account in what appeared to be a coordinated announcement.

Woods' private life was laid bare during the 2009 sex scandal that upended his career and led to the implosion of his six-year marriage to Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children.

Nordegren and Woods separated amid revelations of the golf star's serial infidelity, with reports suggesting he had slept with as many as 120 women during their marriage.

