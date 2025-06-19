TikTok ban delayed again as Donald Trump seeks US ownership deal

US President Donald Trump has once again signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a national ban, giving his administration more time to secure a deal that would place the Chinese-owned social media platform under American ownership. This marks the third such extension by the President since taking office.

Third extension amid unresolved deal Trump’s latest executive order, signed Thursday, follows two previous efforts to postpone the ban. The first came on January 20, his first day back in office, when TikTok briefly went dark after a national ban—enacted by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court—took effect. A second extension was issued in April, when White House officials were reportedly close to finalizing a deal to spin off TikTok into a U.S.-owned company. That effort collapsed when Chinese regulators pulled out following Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

Now, with another 90-day window open, the platform’s fate remains in limbo.

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, remains operational for its 170 million US users—thanks in part to assurances from the Trump Justice Department that tech firms like Apple, Google, and Oracle will not face enforcement actions for continuing to support the app.

TikTok’s political relevance Despite national security concerns, Trump has expressed affection for TikTok, even crediting the platform with helping him connect with younger voters. Since joining the platform last year, Trump has gained over 15 million followers. In January, he described having a “warm spot” for the app.

Public opinion shifts Public support for banning TikTok has waned. A Pew Research Center survey found that only one-third of Americans now back a ban, compared to 50% in March 2023. Another third oppose a ban, while the rest remain undecided. Among those in favor of a ban, 8 in 10 cited concerns over data privacy and potential Chinese government access to user information.

National security concerns persist Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized Trump’s approach. “An executive order can’t sidestep the law, but that’s exactly what the president is trying to do,” Warner said, accusing the administration of ignoring its own national security findings.

